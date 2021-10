With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to eviscerate Roe v. Wade, it is worth considering how we got to this place. Many may say that we got here with the Republican senators refusing to consider President Barack Obama’s choice for the Supreme Court, and with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That is likely true: Merrick Garland and Ginsburg or her replacement by President Biden would not have allowed the Texas abortion law to stand. Nor would they have destroyed Roe v. Wade. Yet I would argue that the current composition of the Supreme Court goes back to the assassination of Robert Kennedy in 1968, 53 years ago this past June.

