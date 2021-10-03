CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Reax: Fans take to Twitter following loss to Auburn

By Patrick Conn
 6 days ago
Early in the game against Auburn, LSU looked as if it came to play. The passing game from Max Johnson to Kayshon Boutte and Jack Bech was working. The only problem: Not much else was.

The defense did its job early, holding Auburn scoreless despite trips into LSU territory. Auburn didn’t find the scoreboard until 4:53 remained before halftime. Auburn then outscored LSU 24-6 from that point to win 24-19.

Cade York did his job with four made field goals, including one from 51 yards. At this point, it is almost automatic when it comes to the All-American kicker.

York isn’t the only thing that is automatic on the LSU Tigers team this year. It is almost automatic that the team can’t run the football, protect the quarterback or prevent the explosive plays on the defensive side of the ball.

It was a rough outing and disappointing as head coach Ed Orgeron stated following the game.

Next, we look at how the fans reacted to the game

