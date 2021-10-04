CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOTLIGHT: Castle’s Garden Center

 5 days ago

Now that fall is in the air, we hope you will take the time to get outside and enjoys God’s Masterpiece. The leaves have started their yawn, it’s time to rest. The wooly worm is packing its bags. Now is the time to plan and work your yard and beds for next spring.

Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
phl17.com

Celebrating the end of PHL17’s Garden

It’s never a right time to say good bye, but unfortunately today here at PHL17 we have to say goodbye to our summer garden. With the help of Jefferson Health and the volunteers from Carousel Connections we had the opportunity of watching what was once nothing but weeds and dirt thrive into a beautiful garden with fresh fruit and vegetables.
LIFESTYLE
finegardening.com

New Spaces in Carol’s Garden

Today we’re visiting with Carol Verhake. Here in Berwyn, Pennsylvania (Zone 6b/7a), I continue to expand my 21-year-old garden. I have replaced the lawn with planting beds in many areas and changed the design in some spots to include new plants and to reorganize existing ones. My favorite new space...
GARDENING
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Neil Sperry: Gardener's Mailbag

Dear Neil: I have a lovely pink hibiscus that has, after 5 years, become unruly. When can it be trimmed and reshaped?. Answer: Obviously, it hasn’t been exposed to any hard freezes, perhaps because you have it in a large pot that you can bring into protection when it’s really cold. In any event, the best time to prune it would be in February, before it begins its spring growth. Try not to remove more than one-third of its top growth. Extreme pruning produces strong vegetative regrowth at the expense of flowers.
GARDENING
Athens Daily Review

Master Gardener: Autumn’s joys

Autumn has officially begun, and the plants seem to have taken notice of the calendar. ‘Autumn Joy’ sedum is blooming, with large, fluffy, pink heads which blend beautifully with purple asters. Grasses are pushing out plumes, whether they are pink, white, straight up, or flopping over. Shorter days prompt many...
GARDENING
finegardening.com

Linda’s West Vancouver Garden

My name is Linda Corinaldi. This is my second year sending my photos to you (previous post is here: Putting Down Roots, at Last). In a normal year here in West Vancouver, British Columbia, we have summers with pleasant temperatures, never very hot. This summer we had heat like the West Coast has never felt before. Some of our plants reacted by doing odd things. Plants that I expected to burn were fine, while tropicals that I felt would be happy with the heat burnt to a crisp.
GARDENING
madriverunion.com

Visit the new plant garden at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center

FLOWERY DISPLAY Putting on a show throughout the summer, the new Native Plant Garden at the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center now offers a flowery fall display in its three vegetation regions – woodland, prairie and dunes. With help from Friends of the Arcata Marsh and the City of Arcata, siblings Paul and Lynne Abels channeled their experience and energy throughout last winter and spring to prepare, plan and plant the beautiful display of Humboldt County native plants. Come see it in person, and go to Friends of the Arcata Marsh, arcatamarshfriends.org/amic-native-plant-garden to see a plant list. Top left, Colorado visitors Bonnie and Rich Fennig wander the path. Above right, Lynn, Bonnie and Rich look for insect and spider activity in the dunes and prairie sections along the main walkway.
ARCATA, CA
tallahasseemagazine.com

Christmas Cheer is Here at Esposito Garden Center

From August to December, Esposito Lawn & Garden Center transforms into a winter wonderland. Lights dazzle and more than 10,000 ornaments gleam and glitter as they hang from the boughs of over 50 themed trees during Esposito’s most wonderful time of the year. Each year, Esposito lead designer Hurtis Amerson...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Review & Sunday Review

It’s gardening time!

For those of you out there who like to be controlled all summer long by your garden, feel free to only read the next sentence. If your routine for gardening every year is to rototill it two or three times, then pick rock, and then pick weeds all summer long; not to mention watering every couple days, this article is not for you. This article is for us lazy people who really like to have a garden, but like to do things other than continually tending to it. I met a person yesterday at our Green Career Day at Sunfish Pond who heard my talk and wanted to know more. She wanted a garden, but not all the hard work that came with it. I said, “Problem solved”. But, if you want to really do a great job with it, the time to start is NOW.
GARDENING
wgrd.com

GR Gardening Education Center and Community Farm Closing, Holding Garage Sale

A Grand Rapids non-profit community farm, compost program, and education center has closed its doors after eight years. First opening in 2013, Urban Roots sought to explore how growing food could be used as a transformational tool in Grand Rapids. They moved into the Madison Neighborhood in 2015, hosting programs and experiences experiences that focused on connecting people of all ages and backgrounds to the soil and the table.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Joseph McIlvaine Tree and Lawn Service

As the temperatures become cooler, fall planting season is upon us. There are various conditions to consider when planting a tree. The site you choose will dictate what type of tree can be planted and how long and prosperous that species will be. The first condition is site restrictions. Are...
GARDENING
wktn.com

Master Gardeners Holding Children’s Day in the Garden

The Hardin County OSU Master Gardeners will hold a Children’s Day in the Garden next week. The event will start at 10am on Saturday October 16. It will be held at the Hardin County Friendship Gardens located at 960 Kohler Street in Kenton. Children of all ages with a responsible...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
finegardening.com

Mary’s Ohio Garden

My name is Mary Harkacz, and my garden is located in northeastern Ohio. I’ve been gardening for over 30 years, but I’ve worked on this one for over 20! It really is one of my greatest passions. The patio is our favorite backyard lounge spot. I love trying something new...
OHIO STATE
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Andrew’s Lawn Ranger

We are winding down on this work, as the growing season will be ending soon. Core aeration is a mechanical process that pulls plugs from your lawn in order to relieve soil compaction, and increase turf root growth. Spot thatching and hand raking will be done where needed. This is also a key step in the seeding process, and helps prepare the soil to aid in seed germination.
GARDENING
timespub.com

Fall home maintenance tips

Submitted by Rick Meyers, AAA Insurance Broker/Nichole Meyers, Richboro Office, cluballiance.aaa.com/Agent/NicholeMeyers. While spring is a common time for many homeowners to spend some extra attention on upkeep and maintenance, autumn is just as critical a season for preparing your home to withstand the potentially harsh winter weather and temperature conditions that may await you.
RICHBORO, PA
cwuobserver.com

Maintaining Mizuno’s Garden

Students living on CWU’s campus have likely walked past or through the Japanese Garden, located just west of the SURC. This garden, which was dedicated to late CWU president Donald L. Garrity in 1995 for his commitment to international education, officially opened to the public in April 1992. The space...
GARDENING
cbslocal.com

Fall Home & Garden Show Set To Open At Convention Center This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big and beloved event is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend. The annual Home and Garden Show always attracts thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh. Yes, the Home and Garden Show. No need to check your calendars though. This is the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

