ABILENE, Texas _ You can get away with spotting an opponent a 21-7 lead when you come back and score 35 unanswered points. That is exactly what the University of Central Arkansas Bears did on Saturday night in Abilene, Texas, overcoming a 21-7 deficit midway through the second quarter and coasting to a 42-21 victory over the Wildcats at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium.