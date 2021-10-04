Acquisto steps to the fore to lead Broncos to first win

BURRILLVILLE — Just call Carlo Acquisto the Bronco of the Hour. Setting the stage, the Burrillville High football team sent out a distress signal after senior quarterback Wes Cournoyer went down in a heap after falling just short on a fourth-down pursuit. As Cournoyer laid on the Alumni Field grass surface, Cranston West attempted to wrap their collective minds around a penalty that allowed for a fresh set of downs for Burrillville with the ball spotted at the Falcon eight-yard line.