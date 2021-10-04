1 transported to hospital for self-inflicted gunshot wound after traffic stop at Olmsted County Fairgrounds
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A suspect was transported to St. Marys Sunday evening for what police say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop. According to the Rochester Police Department, RPD had probable cause to arrest a suspect for fifth-degree domestic assault. The victim, a 58-year-old man, informed police that the suspect owned several guns and was not mentally stable.www.kimt.com
Comments / 4