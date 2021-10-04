CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

1 transported to hospital for self-inflicted gunshot wound after traffic stop at Olmsted County Fairgrounds

By Annalise Johnson
KIMT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - A suspect was transported to St. Marys Sunday evening for what police say appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a traffic stop. According to the Rochester Police Department, RPD had probable cause to arrest a suspect for fifth-degree domestic assault. The victim, a 58-year-old man, informed police that the suspect owned several guns and was not mentally stable.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

China's Xi vows 'reunification' with Taiwan, but holds off threatening force

Taiwan responded shortly after by calling on Beijing to abandon its coercion, reiterating that only Taiwan's people could decide their future. Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei has pledged to defend its freedom. Speaking at Beijing's Great...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Olmsted County, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Domestic Violence#Rpd

Comments / 0

Community Policy