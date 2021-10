UNI price has been uplifted to $24.82. Uniswap price analysis is indicating rise in price. Support has been stable at $18.828. The Uniswap price analysis suggests, the UNI/USD price has been unrestrained from the bearish pressure, as slight progress has been reported for today. The price is trying to resettle above $24 after following the downward movement for the past week. Right now, it is present at a $24.82 value as a slight bullish recovery has been detected in the last 24-hours. Although the bears tried to restrict the upward trend, the bulls are trying to proceed with their mission once again.

