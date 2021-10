Hilton has launched its large-scale franchise model in China with the upscale focused-service Hilton Garden Inn brand. “As a leading global hospitality company with over 100 years of experience managing world-class brands and operating industry-leading hotels, Hilton has always been committed to delivering best-in-class returns for owners and safeguarding the interests of our partners,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia-Pacific, Hilton. “We remain optimistic about travel industry recovery in the long term as we continue to see strong domestic leisure demand in various parts of Asia-Pacific, and investors remain bullish on the hotel sector. Providing opportunities for franchised partnerships with Hilton Garden Inn—one of the strongest focused-service brands in the market—is a great step towards winning the hearts and minds of strong, savvy independent hotel owners in China. We are confident that the new model will serve as a great opportunity for our owners to access one of Hilton’s iconic brands and bring an exciting new entrant to their respective destinations.”

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO