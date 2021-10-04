‘Lucky’ Snorkeler Happens to Swim Across 125-Year-Old Shipwreck
“It just all came at once. I should have bought a lottery ticket,” says the U.K.’s Chris Taylor of his startling shipwreck discovery. When you first see the footage, it feels odd that this historical site was lost. Taylor’s own drone footage shows the clear outline of a large ship amidst sparkling coastal waters. These conditions, however, are an exceptional rarity; something that has kept the SS Commodore hidden for over a century.outsider.com
