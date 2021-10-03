IN MY VIEW: Wanted: A practical solution to immigration issue
There is no easy answer to our complex immigration problem. Human nature interferes. We are territorial. We do not want anyone coming into our back yards or homes, uninvited, especially when we perceive the uninvited as dangerous. That extends not only to our personal boundaries, but those of our country. Fear, the most powerful motivator, is used to keep out potential undesirables. It is used politically to gain power, start wars and control the masses.www.gvnews.com
Comments / 0