CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

IN MY VIEW: Wanted: A practical solution to immigration issue

By Paul McCreary
Green Valley News and Sun
 7 days ago

There is no easy answer to our complex immigration problem. Human nature interferes. We are territorial. We do not want anyone coming into our back yards or homes, uninvited, especially when we perceive the uninvited as dangerous. That extends not only to our personal boundaries, but those of our country. Fear, the most powerful motivator, is used to keep out potential undesirables. It is used politically to gain power, start wars and control the masses.

www.gvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Afghans steered to states with 'help wanted' signs, pro-immigrant bent

While a handful of state leaders have raised objections, most states are welcoming families fleeing Afghanistan. Those attitudes are influencing where the U.S. government, working with local nonprofits, resettles the 95,000 Afghan evacuees expected this year and next. California, New York, Oregon and Utah, along with some local governments, have...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Immigration

White House says it is 'working' with Texas officials to prepare for surge of 60,000 Haitian migrants. The White House says it's helping Texas officials prepare for an incoming surge of an estimated 60,000 Haitian migrants. Who pays for the woke agenda?. By Rep. Tom McClintock. | October 04, 2021...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Homeland security issues new immigration enforcement guidelines

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Thursday issued new directives to immigration officials ordering them to prioritize enforcement resources on those who pose a threat to "America's well-being." The new guidelines direct officials to use discretion when deciding if an undocumented migrant should be detained in...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Voters are demanding immigration solutions. We must provide them.

The Sept. 27 editorial “Back to square one” missed the critical point that pathways to citizenship for “dreamers,” farm workers, those with temporary protected status and essential workers are incredibly popular among voters. A new bipartisan poll of battleground voters shows 3-to-1 support — including majorities from progressives to Trump...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

DHS issues new arrest and deportation guidelines to immigration agents

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued broad new directives to immigration officers Thursday saying that the fact that someone is an undocumented immigrant “should not alone be the basis” of a decision to detain and deport them from the United States. The Biden administration will continue to prioritize the arrest...
IMMIGRATION
ABA Journal

Want to help Haitian immigrants? ABA is looking to train pro bono volunteers

The ABA is offering a new opportunity to members who want to help immigrants who have fled Haiti because of ongoing political strife and devastating natural disasters. The Commission on Immigration, in partnership with eight other organizations, will sponsor three online pro bono clinics each month to assist Haitian immigrants who are seeking Temporary Protected Status, which will allow them to stay in the United States and apply for work authorization through Feb. 3, 2023.
IMMIGRATION
thelcn.com

Editorial – Spotlight on immigration: Issue’s complexity must not be ignored

The following editorial was written by The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board:. The gut-wrenching images of thousands of migrants, many from Haiti, camped under an international bridge in Del Rio, Texas, and their treatment by federal agents on horseback has renewed Donald Trump-era rhetoric about the dangers of immigration and outrage over the Border Patrol’s history of migrant brutality. It’s also rekindled a conversation that may never end about the value of immigration, given its central role in America’s rise to greatness.
IMMIGRATION
Arizona Capitol Times

Wanted – a Senate candidate to tackle immigration

Arizonans are bearing the brunt of the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico border. In June, Customs and Border Protection officials apprehended – and mostly released – 188,000 people living here illegally. That’s nearly 6,000 border crossers a day, the highest June figure in over two decades. Typically the flow abates in scorching summer months. But not this year.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Guatemala#Mexico#Central American
Standard-Examiner

Letter: E-Verify the solution to our immigration problem

We need to do something about the perpetual immigration crisis at our southern border, and Senator Mitt Romney’s proposal of mandatory e-verify is spot on. E-verify is a computer app that allows employers to verify that someone applying for a job can legally work within the U.S. If Congress made E-Verify mandatory, uniform, and enforceable for every employer throughout the U.S. it would put immigration policy squarely within the purview of the federal government where the Constitution clearly says it belongs. Practically, it would dis-incentivize every would-be illegal immigrant from coming to the U.S. for work.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Austin

Advocates want immigration reforms restored to federal spending bill

Members of Congress from Texas are speaking out in support of immigration reforms they say millions of people are counting on, but a parliamentary move is keeping the reforms from moving forward. There's more than $3.5 trillion at stake when the U.S. Senate votes on their proposed spending bill. Millions...
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Beast

The Dems’ Big Lie? That They Want to Fix Immigration.

This is what I’ve learned in three decades of covering the immigration debate, not from Washington or New York but from the high-stakes table: the American Southwest. Lesson No. 1: While Republicans are fluent in the language of fear and racism, Democrats are equally skilled in the art of deceit and opportunism.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
AFP

Mexico: the US 'wall' in migrants' way

With the United States turning away migrants at its southern border, Mexico is also taking a firm stance against undocumented arrivals, including thousands of Haitian asylum seekers. His warning followed the arrival in recent months of tens of thousands of US-bound Haitian migrants, many of whom had previously been living in South America.
IMMIGRATION
Nevada Current

It’s time for Biden-Harris & Congress to step up and deliver a path to citizenship

Policy, politics and progressive commentary It’s time. This is the year, this is our moment. After more than 3 decades without any immigration reform, after countless sit-ins in 2012 to get DACA for undocumented youth, after many, many more rallies and marches, we are closer than ever to passing legislation to create a pathway towards citizenship. Our community has been […] The post It’s time for Biden-Harris & Congress to step up and deliver a path to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
crunchbase.com

IER Program Offers A Real Solution For Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Immigrants comprise only 13 percent of the United States population, yet they represent more than 27 percent of all entrepreneurs in the country. Almost half of the Fortune 500 is comprised of immigrant founders or their children, but despite their contributions to our economy, the U.S. immigration system provides little to no work permit options for foreign entrepreneurs looking to build the next American unicorn. The statistics demonstrating the positive impact immigrant entrepreneurs have on the U.S. economy are overwhelming, so shouldn’t we have a better solution for attracting talented foreign entrepreneurs?
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy