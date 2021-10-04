CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

NONEWFRIENDS.’s outdoor concert heard throughout the neighborhood

By Katie Hopsicker
Daily Orange
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. More than 200 people filled the backyard of a Sumner Avenue house on Saturday night. As the sun set in the sky, Syracuse University students mingled and laughed, enjoying the warm fall night. Then the sound of Jackson Siporin’s saxophone pierced through the crowd, signifying the start of NONEWFRIENDS.’s set. The band’s energy was infectious, and the audience got louder too, dancing and singing along.

