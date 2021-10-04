Culture Pick | The mind of Montero

Lil Nas X released his debut album, MONTERO, on Sept. 17, 2021, two years after his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road,” which put him on the map, despite many claims that he’s a one-hit-wonder. The album, inspired by his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill, features music icons such as Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Jack Harlow. Prior to the album’s release, X already had hit singles, like, “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow, “SUN GOES DOWN,” and “THAT’S WHAT I WANT.” With cover art that is reminiscent of a renaissance painting, it’s no wonder I consider this album to be a masterpiece. Promotion for this album was featured on X’s TikTok, where he would pose with a fake baby bump with Montero’s ‘due date.’ Not only is this a way to capture people’s attention, but is obviously a nod to how he sees this album as his baby. It is also important to note that he is challenging gender norms by expressing himself fully as a Black, queer, and male individual. More promotion is featured on his Youtube Channel, where he throws himself a baby shower to which no one shows up — but, instead, presents from artists he is collaborating with on the album.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO