Tuscaloosa, AL

Culture Pick | The mind of Montero

By MEET THE EDITORS
Crimson White Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Lil Nas X has gained popularity over the last three years by staying true to himself and breaking records. His 2018 single “Old Town Road” became the longest-running No. 1 song in Billboard’s history and one of the fastest songs to become certified diamond. He won two Grammy awards for “Old Town Road.”

cw.ua.edu

East Tennessean

Lil Nas X “Montero” review

After the song “Old Town Road” dominated the charts in 2019, Lil Nas X (full name Montero Lamar Hill) has been on fire, with a stream of massive hit singles that reside at the top of the charts for weeks. His career is both wildly successful and controversial- stemming from him coming out as gay back in 2019.
MUSIC
studentprintz.com

‘Montero’ is the album we didn’t know we needed

There are a lot of ways for listeners to describe experimental rapper Lil Nas X’s debut album ‘Montero’: “beautiful”, “spiritual”, “whimsical”. The self-titled album was released to stream on Sept. 17, and is currently on its way to becoming the Number One album on the Billboard charts. Montero Lamar Hill,...
MUSIC
westwoodhorizon.com

Does ‘MONTERO’ Live Up To Its Namesake?

MONTERO, Lil Nas X’s debut album, cemented him as an artist capable of delivering both great marketing and great music. The artist, whose birth name is Montero Lamar Hill, fittingly delivered the news of the album’s release in the form of a fake pregnancy announcement. Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Hill’s first rise to fame in 2019 came with his country collaboration Old Town Road. At the time of its release, the song was the longest-running number-one in US chart history and left many wondering if Hill would be a one-hit-wonder or one to watch.
MUSIC
gannonknight.com

Lil Nas X releases new album “MONTERO”

Rapper Montero Hill, who goes by the stage name Lil Nas X, released his debut album “MONTERO” on Sept. 17. Hill, known for the country-rap force “Old Town Road” that seized the charts in 2019, was met with instant success, as several of the tracks made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there.
MUSIC
nique.net

Lil Nas X proves himself with ‘Montero’

Coming off of the success of one of the most popular singles of all time in 2018, “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X had something to prove with his first album. While his 2018 EP, “7,” rode the hype surrounding “Old Town Road” and was tremendously successful, fans and critics still questioned his staying power and one-hit-wonder status. With the EP clocking in at a mere nineteen minutes, many fans questioned whether or not Lil Nas X had it in him to craft a full-length record that was as captivating as his previous work.
ATLANTA, GA
thequakercampus.org

Not a One-Hit Wonder: A Review of MONTERO

Lil Nas X released his debut album, MONTERO, on Sept. 17, 2021, two years after his record-breaking hit “Old Town Road,” which put him on the map, despite many claims that he’s a one-hit-wonder. The album, inspired by his birth name, Montero Lamar Hill, features music icons such as Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, and Jack Harlow. Prior to the album’s release, X already had hit singles, like, “MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name),” “INDUSTRY BABY” featuring Jack Harlow, “SUN GOES DOWN,” and “THAT’S WHAT I WANT.” With cover art that is reminiscent of a renaissance painting, it’s no wonder I consider this album to be a masterpiece. Promotion for this album was featured on X’s TikTok, where he would pose with a fake baby bump with Montero’s ‘due date.’ Not only is this a way to capture people’s attention, but is obviously a nod to how he sees this album as his baby. It is also important to note that he is challenging gender norms by expressing himself fully as a Black, queer, and male individual. More promotion is featured on his Youtube Channel, where he throws himself a baby shower to which no one shows up — but, instead, presents from artists he is collaborating with on the album.
MUSIC
Georgetown Voice

Lil Nas X produced the goldilocks of pop albums with MONTERO

Pop songs often follow a carefully calculated formula for success: verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, chorus. Writing a single that will top charts, or go viral, is a science that Lil Nas X has already demonstrated mastery in. His very first song, “Old Town Road,” which he recorded for just $20 at a local studio, was an instant success. The song became a viral sensation and quickly rose to the top of charts, breaking the records for most streamed song in a single week, fastest song to be diamond certified, and longest run as number one on the Billboard top 100.
MUSIC
Tufts Daily

For the Culture: Pop culture flirts with intimacy

Last year, I observed “the arrival of colorful knitwear with intricate patterns, landscapes and famous artwork” and predicted they would be paired with “’70s printed designs” in 2021. Although I have not seen as many Renaissance paintings knitted into clothing as I would have liked, there has blossomed a homely new connection between streetwear and knitwear. While streetwear was never against knitwear, it hardly employed the material — growing from skater culture, streetwear material primarily comprised denim and nylon. However, streetwear’s appreciation (and borderline obsession) with vintage clothing has burgeoned as the formerly “grandma” material has permeated the community.
MUSIC
