Queen Elizabeth Trusts Kate Middleton To Help Lead Future Of Royal Family, Expert Says

By Catherine Armecin
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth II has "great trust" in her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton, according to a royal expert. Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine, told Us Weekly that the 95-year-old monarch believes Prince William's wife has what it takes to be the head of the British royal family someday. Prince William is second in line to the throne, and Duchess Kate will automatically become queen consort when her husband is crowned king.

