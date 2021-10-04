A first look at the Samsung Galaxy S22 mold casing

There were plenty of rumours going around about the Samsung Galaxy S22 before it is launches. Here we spotted an aluminum mold casing of the device and it might look narrower. According to the leakers, the device may come with a bezel-less display and a handset is located on the top frame. The volume key and power buttons are located on the right side of the device, as the bottom will sport a speaker and a USB Type C-port. On the other hand, the rear camera housing is longer by comparing to the Galaxy S21. Besides that, the device might be powered by a 3700mAh battery which is 300mAh smaller than the previous model.