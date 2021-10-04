CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Pitches well in finale

 5 days ago

Alexander allowed one run across six innings but did not factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out four. Alexander left the game with a 2-1 lead but lost his chance at his third win of the year when the White Sox tied the game in the seventh inning. The lefty pitched well to end the season, allowing just four runs across 17 innings in his last three starts. The good stretch of games brought his ERA down to 3.81, which is a new career best. Alexander figures to give the Tigers an option as a starter or long reliever in 2022, potentially swinging between the two roles as he's done so far in his career.

