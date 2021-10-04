Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Pitches well in finale

Hudson (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three over 3.2 innings as he picked up the win over the Cubs on Friday. Hudson made his first appearance this season after spending time recovering from the Tommy John surgery he had last September. He piggybacked Jack Flaherty in the twin bill of Friday's doubleheader and likely entered earlier than he anticipated after Flaherty was only able to record a single out before getting pulled. Regardless, Hudson looked solid after not pitching in a live game for over a year. The 26-year-old allowed a run in the third and fifth innings but otherwise held the Cubs in check, throwing 61 pitches and 41 for strikes. It's unclear what the Cardinals have in store for him moving forward, but he'll likely continue to follow Flaherty as the two figure to keep working in a tandem to close out the year.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO