CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Willi Castro: Three hits in finale

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Castro went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Castro singled and came around to score on a double as part of a three-run ninth inning that propelled the Tigers to the 5-2 win. The 24-year-old had a disappointing season, seeing his OPS fall from .931 in 2020 to .624 this year. Castro is still young and talented, so Detroit will probably give him the opportunity to get back on track next year, potentially sticking him in left field or at second base.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Tigers' Jonathan Schoop: Hit streak reaches seven

Schoop went 1-for-4 with a base hit in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Royals. Schoop's base knock off Kris Bubic in the bottom of the sixth helped the 29-year-old extend his hitting streak to seven games. Though his counting-stats production has taken a hit in recent weeks -- Schoop has zero home runs, zero steals, six runs and one RBI over his last 13 games -- he continues to hold down a solid .276 average for the season. He'll stick in the lineup for Monday's make-up game against the White Sox, manning first base and batting second.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Eric Haase: Two more hits Tuesday

Haase went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. Haase recorded two hits in the second straight game, which is a welcome sign after he had just two hits total in his last five contests before Monday. The 28-year-old may have a hot streak in him to end the year and could bolster his already career-best counting stats.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willi Castro
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers Newsletter: 7 milestones to watch for in the final seven games

Look, we understand: It’s been 155 games, and you really weren’t expecting the Detroit Tigers’ season to last this long. Last year’s run was just 60 games — well, it was supposed to be, but the Tigers only got to 58 before MLB told them to quit showing up. And...
MLB
numberfire.com

Harold Castro batting sixth for Tigers on Wednesday

Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Castro will start at second base on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Michael Pineda and the Twins. Isaac Paredes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Castro for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
MLB
chatsports.com

Down to the last strike, Tigers fall to Royals, 2-1, in series finale

Detroit — Just a few minutes before the Lions were beaten by a 66-yard field on the last play of the game Sunday, across the street the Tigers were beaten in their last strike, with the bases loaded. "That's baseball," said rookie Isaac Paredes, whose ninth-inning double came inches from...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Tigers#The White Sox
sweetwaternow.com

Postgame Thoughts: Three Things We Learned About the Tigers Tonight

ROCK SPRINGS — It only took the opening quarter of the game to determine the winner between the No.1 Rock Springs Tigers and visiting Cheyenne South Bison on Friday night. Rock Springs put up 49 points in the first quarter, completely shutting down the Bison and any dreams they had of upsetting the best team in 4A. The impressive start to the game padded what eventually ended up being a 65-0 victory for the Tigers who improved to 6-1 on the year.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
MLive.com

Tigers’ 9th-inning rally falls short as Royals win series finale

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ ninth-inning comeback fell short -- thanks in part to a bad bounce -- in a 2-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. The Tigers (75-80) must go 6-1 to finish the season at .500. They lost two of three...
MLB
MLive.com

After Tigers’ play home finale today, next 13 games will be on the road

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers play their final home game of the 2021 season on Monday afternoon at Comerica Park. Because the final scheduled game was Sunday and Monday’s matinee is a makeup for an earlier rainout, there won’t be many fans in attendance. It will be the last game...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Twins

On Thursday night, the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins will square off for the final time in 2021. Just moments ago, the Tigers released their starting lineup for tonight’s game and as you can see, Akil Baddoo is leading off and playing centerfield. Tarik Skubal will make his final start...
MLB
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Twins play final home game of 2021 to finish series with Tigers

The Twins are 38-42 at Target Field this season, one of the reasons they are in last place in the American League Central with four games remaining. Tonight is the final home game of the season (6:40 p.m., BSN), with Twins rookie Joe Ryan (2-1, 2.46) facing Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.13).
MLB
927thevan.com

Mize loses his final start of the season as Tigers fall again to the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Tigers losing streak is up to four games after falling to the Minnesota Twins 5-2 last night. Starter Casey Mize was charged with the loss in his final outing of the season. Detroit sends Tarik Skubal to the mound against Twins pitcher Joe...
MLB
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Detroit Saturday

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes against White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 446 plate appearances this season, Castro has a .215 batting average with a...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Dylan Cease, White Sox get final playoff tuneup vs. Tigers

The Chicago White Sox have one last piece of unfinished business before they can fully focus on the Houston Astros. The White Sox will close the regular season at home Sunday against the Detroit Tigers. Chicago, the American League Central Division champion, will face the Astros in a best-of-fivedivision series beginning Thursday.
MLB
chatsports.com

Tigers at White Sox Preview: Detroit hopes to even up final series

The Detroit Tigers dropped the opening game of their final series of the season on the road against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night, 8-1, in a game that the home team showed why they are the American League Central Division champions. With just two games left on the schedule, time is running out for the Tigers to get in a last win or two before the postseason fog rolls in.
MLB
giants365.com

Three Tigers to Participate in MLB Playoffs

BATON ROUGE, La. Three former LSU players will participate in the 2021 Major League Baseball Playoffs that begin on Tuesday. The former Tigers who are on active MLB playoff rosters include second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and pitcher Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy