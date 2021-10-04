Tigers' Willi Castro: Three hits in finale

Castro went 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Castro singled and came around to score on a double as part of a three-run ninth inning that propelled the Tigers to the 5-2 win. The 24-year-old had a disappointing season, seeing his OPS fall from .931 in 2020 to .624 this year. Castro is still young and talented, so Detroit will probably give him the opportunity to get back on track next year, potentially sticking him in left field or at second base.