Giants' Logan Webb: Fans eight in win

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin native Logan Webb made history Friday night becoming just the third Giants pitcher ever to go 7-plus innings allowing no runs and recording 10 strikeouts in the postseason. His success was sending waves of pride into Placer County and beyond, but no one is really shocked by his journey that began on draft day seven short years ago. What was hard to picture for the then-high school senior back in 2014 is now crystal clear. The former Rocklin High star—a rookie with an arm as strong as his drive to win—is now leading the Giants’ playoff push. Those...

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO