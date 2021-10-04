Giants' Logan Webb: Fans eight in win
Webb (11-3) allowed four runs on six hits over seven innings Sunday, striking out eight and earning a win over San Diego. The only damage against Webb through seven innings was an RBI sacrifice fly by Manny Machado in the fourth frame. He allowed three straight singles to begin the eighth, including an RBI base hit by Victor Caratini, and was charged with two more runs after he left the game. The 24-year-old righty helped himself at the plate, launching a two-run homer and scoring three runs. Webb finished the 2021 regular season with a strong 3.03 ERA and 158:36 K:BB through 148.1 innings.www.cbssports.com
