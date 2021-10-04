Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in first inning

Buxton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jays. The Twins struggled to generate a ton of offense but Buxton at least got his bat going with a solo shot to center field in the fifth. It was the second home run hit in the last three games for him and his sixth overall this month. The 27-year-old has shown some solid power throughout September but has struggled overall at the plate. In 28 games since returning from the injured list, Buxton is slashing .215/.282/.449 with 13 extra-base hits, nine RBI, 18 runs scored, two steals and 8:31 BB:K.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO