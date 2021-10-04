Twins' Jorge Polanco: Homers in first inning

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polanco went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals. The Twins had plenty of success at the plate in the first inning Sunday, and Polanco put the team on the board with his three-run blast with no outs in the frame. The 28-year-old closed out the year with hits in eight of his last 10 appearances, and he slashed .269/.323/.503 with 33 home runs, 98 RBI, 97 runs and 11 stolen bases during the 2021 campaign.

