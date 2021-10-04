CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns 14th save

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFulmer worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and record the save in Sunday's win over the White Sox. The save was the 14th of the season for Fulmer, which was four behind Gregory Soto (finger) for the team lead. Fulmer had a nice rebound campaign in his second year back after Tommy John surgery, finishing the season with a 2.97 ERA and 73 strikeouts across 69.2 innings after recording an 8.78 ERA in 2020. The former starter looked comfortable in a relief role, and he should be a key member of Detroit's bullpen in 2022.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: Michael Fulmer’s curveball is back and better than ever

Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer is proof that not all Tommy John Surgery recoveries are created equal. With modern medicine and the continued frequency of these surgeries, fans sometimes assume that a player will be out for 12 months and then return throwing harder than before. In some cases, that certainly is true.
MLB
Brainerd Dispatch

Jorge Polanco, Michael Pineda lift Twins over Tigers

Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer and Michael Pineda won his fifth consecutive start as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers, 5-2, on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. Luis Arraez and Josh Donaldson each had two hits and scored a run for Minnesota (71-87) which won the sixth time in...
MLB
Twinkie Town

Twins 3, Tigers 2: Almost blowing a save is still a save

It was a fairly quiet game tonight from both teams, as the Twins pitching carried their 3 runs to a victory. Charlie Barnes tossed 4 scoreless innings to start the game, and the bullpen didn’t give up anything in the next 4 innings, with Jorge Alcala, Tyler Duffey, Caleb Thielbar, and Ralpha Garza Jr. each picking up a shutout inning.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Fulmer
Person
Gregory Soto
Bless You Boys

Tigers 10, Twins 7: Multiple comebacks, one well earned victory

Looking to avoid the series sweep, the Detroit Tigers would not be denied on Thursday night. They had to come back twice in this game, but the offense had enough to win 10-7 on Thursday night. Clearly, Tarik Skubal has one major challenge left to overcome: A penchant for giving...
MLB
southpasadenareview.com

Ho Saves the Day in Tigers’ 14-12 Victory

First published in the Sept. 24 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. South Pasadena’s boys’ varsity water polo team showed their claws and roared as they edged visiting Newbury Park of Ventura County, 14-12. It was an excellent bounce-back performance for the Tigers against a formidable opponent after a loss to Whittier La Serna the previous week.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
auburntigers.com

Tigers sweep Tide to earn second straight conference win

AUBURN, Ala.– Picking up its second victory in Southeastern Conference play in dominating fashion, Auburn volleyball (10-4, 2-2 SEC) claimed the series sweep over in-state rival Alabama (8-8, 0-4 SEC) by winning Sunday's finale in straight sets (25-19, 25-14, 25-18) at Auburn Arena. The Tigers have now won back-to-back SEC...
AUBURN, AL
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Tommy John Surgery#Tigers#The White Sox#Era
CBS Sports

Angels' Raisel Iglesias: Earns save despite allowing run

Iglesias picked up the save Thursday against the Astros despite allowing one run on two hits. He struck out the side. Iglesias allowed a two-out homer to Jason Castro in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a single to Jose Altuve in the next at-bat, but he bounced back and struck out Jose Siri to end the game before things got any more complicated. He tossed 17 of his 23 pitches for strikes en route to his 33rd save of the season, and the star reliever also owns a strong 2.69 ERA on the year. He's allowed a modest two earned runs through 7.0 September innings, while the home run was his first allowed since Aug. 12.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees: 3 possible first base replacements for Luke Voit this offseason

With Luke Voit’s New York Yankees career up in the air, it is worth looking at a few possible replacements at the first base position for 2022. Objectively, it looks like the 2020 MVP candidate has already played his final game in pinstripes, finishing this season on the 60-Day IL after an unnecessary knee tweak sprinting to first on a strikeout.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Alex Lange: Earns win in relief

Lange (1-3) earned the win in relief Thursday against the Twins after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, fanning two. Lange tossed a second straight scoreless outing and enjoyed a strong September, tossing 10 scoreless appearances out of 12 trips to the mound and racking up one save, three holds and a 2.03 ERA with a 13:3 K:BB across 13.1 innings. He's made 35 appearances on the year and owns a 4.08 ERA in that span, but he's undoubtedly ending the campaign with excellent results over the last few weeks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Launches 14th home run

Kelenic went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in a 5-1 win over the Angels on Sunday. Kelenic singled in the fifth inning and tied the game at 1-1 with a homer off Shohei Ohtani in the seventh. The long ball continued a September power binge for the rookie, who now has seven home runs, one triple and four doubles this month on 20 total hits.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Blasts 14th home run

Sanchez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run between both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader loss to the Mets. Sanchez put the Marlins on the board in the second game of the twin bill, when he drove Trevor Williams' pitch 445 feet to right field. The 23-year-old rookie has been on fire in September, slashing .273/.350/.591 with eight home runs, 19 RBI and 15 runs in 24 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rowan Wick: Earns fifth save

Wick fired a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one walk while striking out two to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals on Saturday. Wick entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead. After blowing the save in his last two opportunities, he successfully held the lead Saturday for his fifth save of the season. The 28-year-old has a 4.30 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 23 innings. He has three straight scoreless appearances for just the third time this season.
MLB
CBS Boston

Will Middlebrooks Breaks Down Keys For A Red Sox Victory Over Rays In ALDS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a daunting task ahead of them, with a matchup against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. Boston is flying high after a thrilling Wild Card win over the Yankees on Tuesday night, but Tampa finished the year as the best team in the American League. The Rays have a talented pitching staff and a dangerous offense, and won 11 of their 19 games against the Red Sox during the regular season. Does Boston have any shot against Tampa? Former Red Sox third baseman and CBS Sports HQ baseball analyst Will Middlebrooks says they...
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Will Smith: Fans two, earns save

Smith tossed a scoreless inning Thursday against Philadelphia to earn the save, fanning two. Smith only needed eight pitches to get the job done en route to his 37th save of the season and already surpassed his career-best mark in that category. In fact, he has nailed down each of his last five save chances while tossing a scoreless outing in each of those appearances as well. He ended September on a strong note and posted a 1.50 ERA through 12 innings last month, as he's gearing up to end the regular season on a blistering note.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Chris Stratton: Blows save but earns win

Stratton (7-1) allowed a run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout in one inning, earning the win Friday over Cincinnati. Stratton took a blown save for allowing Cincinnati to tie the game in the eighth inning, but Pittsburgh's offense exploded for eight runs to put him in line for the win. The right-hander saw his ERA tick up to 3.68 with a 1.31 WHIP and 85:33 K:BB through 78.1 innings this season. He's added seven saves, eight holds and five blown saves in 67 appearances. He is now 5-for-8 in save chances in September.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy