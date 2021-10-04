Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns 14th save

Iglesias picked up the save Thursday against the Astros despite allowing one run on two hits. He struck out the side. Iglesias allowed a two-out homer to Jason Castro in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a single to Jose Altuve in the next at-bat, but he bounced back and struck out Jose Siri to end the game before things got any more complicated. He tossed 17 of his 23 pitches for strikes en route to his 33rd save of the season, and the star reliever also owns a strong 2.69 ERA on the year. He's allowed a modest two earned runs through 7.0 September innings, while the home run was his first allowed since Aug. 12.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO