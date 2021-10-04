Twins' Byron Buxton: Stays hot to close out season
Buxton went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and two runs in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Royals. Buxton's hot streak continued Sunday, as he closed out the season with extra-base hits in each of the final four games of the year. During that time, he went 9-for-19 with three home runs, five doubles, eight runs and four RBI. The 27-year-old missed significant time due to injuries in 2021 but slashed .306/.358/.647 with 19 homers, 50 runs, 32 RBI and nine stolen bases across 61 appearances.www.cbssports.com
