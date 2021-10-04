Twins' Byron Buxton: Stays hot to close out season

Colome allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two across one inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Tigers. Colome failed to maintain the shutout, though he did manage to escape his outing with his 17th save of the season. He surrendered a leadoff single, but then appeared to settle down by recording consecutive outs. However, Colome followed that up by allowing two singles, forcing him to strikeout Robbie Grossman with the tying run on first base. Despite the poor outing, Colome has allowed five earned runs across his last 12.1 frames while also compiling a 17:2 K:BB in that span.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO