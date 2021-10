The US has seen its highest leap in homicide rates in the last 100 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Between 2019 and 2020, the homicide rates in the US rose by 30 per cent, the data – released on Wednesday – show, in what was the largest jump in the murder rate in modern history.“It is the largest increase in 100 years,” Robert Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, told CNN.“The only larger increase since we’ve been recording these data occurred between 1904 and 1905,...

