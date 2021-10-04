CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Surge in Delta variants creates surge in anxiety levels

By Maria Lisignoli
WBAY Green Bay
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With a surge in the Delta variant, there is also a surge in the level of anxiety over COVID-19. A poll, conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 41% of people reported being “extremely” or “very” worried about themselves or their family becoming infected with the virus. UW health says the high levels of stress and anxiety are similar to last winter during the country’s last major surge.

www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

As COVID Delta Variant Infections Subside Experts Warn of Winter Surge

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The COVID Delta variant surged through the country this summer but the infection rate is now dropping rapidly although experts warn another surge could be coming this winter. “I do think the winter is going to be problematic for us,” said University of California Berkeley Professor...
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Demand Soars As Delta Variant Surge Continues

(CBS DETROIT) – As cases of the Delta variant surge across the country, there’s an increased demand for the treatment that can keep patients from getting severely sick. This is the monoclonal antibody treatment. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization to three monoclonal antibody treatments so far. A doctor...
HEALTH
SELF

5 Things That Can Help When You Feel Irritable and Depressed

It’s entirely possible to be irritable and depressed at the same time. Although depression is often associated with only sadness or hopelessness, it can also manifest as anger, frustration, and irritability, according to Jessica Borrelli1, Ph.D., associate professor of psychological science at the University of California, Irvine. After managing the...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Anxiety#Depression#Emotion#Stress#Wmtv#Uw
WTVQ

UK psychology expert offers ways to help children cope with COVID anxiety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Public Relations) — From routine disruption to social isolation — the COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to impact children in various ways. Added stress can affect a child’s ability to stay focused, as well as negatively impact their appetite and quality of sleep. As a parent, it’s normal to worry about your child’s well-being. But how can you lend support in a positive way?
KIDS
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Whiting-Madison: Keep negative things at bay

Isn’t it awful how one person’s perspective carries enough weight to ruin your day, month, or even year? As an educator, I receive student evaluations every semester. They can share the things they loved, the things which were challenging, and even the things they dislike. Usually, mine are very nice with some opportunities to improve my classes. But every so often, one will completely destroy me, feeling like a personal attack, rather than constructive feedback. This will be the evaluation I ruminate on, rather than the hundred or so evaluations with positive remarks.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Thrive Global

B.E.T.H. May Be The Cause Of Your Anxiety

At the root of anxiety is the emotion called fear. Taking it a step further, at the root of anxiety is a failure to embrace and trust love fully. Love quietly asks that you be still in the moment and accept the flow of life. Ups and downs are a part of the natural rhythm of life.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Cultivating Compassion, Attention, and Gratitude

Evidence indicates that cognitive therapies, which involve learning to change thoughts, are among the most effective therapies available. Dr. Timothy Miller, a cognitive therapist, has explained how cultivating compassion, attention, and gratitude improves wellbeing. Compassion, attention, and gratitude do not arise naturally but can be learned and practiced to improve...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Craig Daily Press

Stressed Out!

Mental health is a huge concern in our country, and around the world, as our way of life has been altered for the past many months. The fear of COVID and the resulting conditions that were manifested in social distancing, forced isolation, masking, (with some countries even closing down playgrounds and parks) have taken a toll on our concept of what every day should look like and has now become a political hot potato.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Malignant Narcissism Linked to Toxic Reaction to Rejection

Research suggests that those high in pathological narcissistic vulnerability report greater insecurity in attachment. Healthy attachment is vital to meaningful and sustainable relationships. Understanding the instability of the narcissist's attachment can help partners gauge their own reaction and behavior in the event of a breakup. Recent research reveals that narcissistic...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nature-based activities can improve mood and reduce anxiety, new study shows

Outdoor nature-based activities are effective for improving mental health in adults, including those with pre-existing mental health problems, a new study has found. The research—led by the University of York—showed that taking part in outdoor, nature-based activities led to improved mood, less anxiety, and positive emotions. The study found that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Ladders

6 qualities of subtly insecure people

Some people are highly insecure. You can see it from the way they talk, from how they move, and even from their posture. Actually, some of them even say it out loud. There are also people who from the outside look particularly confident — they take care of their appearance, dress elegant, speak and walk confidently — while the reality is they have a deep lack of self-esteem. Their insecurity is more subtle, because in order to see it, you have to look closer at them and how they behave.
MENTAL HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy