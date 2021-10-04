Surge in Delta variants creates surge in anxiety levels

Some people are highly insecure. You can see it from the way they talk, from how they move, and even from their posture. Actually, some of them even say it out loud. There are also people who from the outside look particularly confident — they take care of their appearance, dress elegant, speak and walk confidently — while the reality is they have a deep lack of self-esteem. Their insecurity is more subtle, because in order to see it, you have to look closer at them and how they behave.

