Atlanta, GA

2 killed after crashing their car into Atlanta bridge

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
Two people dead after crashing into a bridge on North Ave. (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after they crashed the car they were driving into a bridge early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a single-vehicle crash at the Marietta bridge on North Avenue and State Street just before 12:30 a.m.

Paramedics on the scene pronounced both people in the car dead on the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators determined that the car left the road and crashed into a cement pillar on the bridge.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit is continuing their investigation into what caused the crash.

Comments / 10

Shannon Pelley
5d ago

another article said it was an ATV, not a car....which is correct?

Reply(3)
6
 

