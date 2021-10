England will spend the first week of their winter in quarantine, though for Tymal Mills the restrictions will feel trivial compared with those he faced a year ago. Mills spent three months of last winter in a back brace, recovering from a stress fracture and plotting a summer in which he would fight his way back to fitness and bowl so well that the England selectors who had ignored him for most of the past four years would have no option but to crowbar him into the squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the UAE. On Monday night he will board the plane to Oman.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO