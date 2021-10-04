CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Stefan Sonny Sundberg

Murfreesboro Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStefan Sonny Sundberg, age 31 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born in Dunedin, FL. Stefan is survived by his mother and stepfather, Natasha and Donald Voorhees of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Michele Voorhees of Murfreesboro, TN; children, Kaiden Zane Sundberg and Ryder Lane Sundberg both of McMinniville, TN; father, Kyle Chad Sundberg of Canada; grandparents, Catherine Loeb of Murfreesboro, TN, and Bernt and Norma Sundberg of Clarksville, TN; aunt and uncle, Tanesha, and Lee Scarbrough of Hoschton, GA.

Murfreesboro, TN
