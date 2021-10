Clarkson continued to push the pace today and completed the two game sweep of Sacred Heart. Clarkson was able to kill off a 2 player advantage early for Sacred Heart and then started the pressure on Pioneers goalie, Frankie Sanchez. The Knights held a 10-0 shot advantage 12 minutes into the period when Haley Winn got her second of the weekend. Her unassisted goal at 14:22 put the Knights up 1-0. Jenna Goodwin got her first as a Golden Knight and the Knights were up 2 after one.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO