LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) – Eighteen former NBA players, including several ex-Los Angeles Clippers and a former Laker, have been federally charged in a $4 million healthcare fraud scheme. FILE — Darius Miles of the Clippers during the game against the Vancouver Grizzlies at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2000. (Getty Images) The defendants include former Clippers players Darius Miles, Sebastian Telfair and Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Shannon Brown, who won two titles with the Lakers, was also charged. The eighteen ex-players were charged with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan, according to an indictment Thursday in New York. At...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO