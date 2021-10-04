Matt Wells Zooms, October 3
Tyree Wilson played his best game as a Red Raider and it wasn’t even close. He played phenomenally. Jaylon Hutchings gave great effort and was very productive. All three of the starting defensive linemen were impressive. Rayshad Williams was good. He played against number 0 who tore up Oklahoma and shut him out. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played well. Jerand Bradley, Trey Cleveland and Loic Fouonji played well. Josh Burger did a great job at center. Had only one bad snap, and it was on the last play of the game. Weston Wright and TJ Storment were also very good. The “specialists” also played well.247sports.com
Comments / 0