College Sports

Matt Wells Zooms, October 3

By Joe Yeager
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyree Wilson played his best game as a Red Raider and it wasn’t even close. He played phenomenally. Jaylon Hutchings gave great effort and was very productive. All three of the starting defensive linemen were impressive. Rayshad Williams was good. He played against number 0 who tore up Oklahoma and shut him out. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson played well. Jerand Bradley, Trey Cleveland and Loic Fouonji played well. Josh Burger did a great job at center. Had only one bad snap, and it was on the last play of the game. Weston Wright and TJ Storment were also very good. The “specialists” also played well.

vivathematadors.com

Texas Tech has a Matt Wells problem

Matt Wells was supposedly a special teams kind of guy. Tech has had more disasters on special teams than positive plays. Matt Wells was supposed to eliminate the discipline problems and bring back fundamentally sound football. The offensive line routinely commits mental mistakes, and Tech had multiple snaps on defense with 10 guys or they just were not lined up.
COLLEGE SPORTS
