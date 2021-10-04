Wealthy mother-in-law expects daughter-in-law to quit job

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married soon to the love of my life. He’s an incredible guy. He also happens to come from an extremely wealthy family. I do not, and I’ve worked really hard in my career. Recently at a dinner with his mom, I mentioned that I was going for a promotion at work and was hoping it wouldn’t interfere with the honeymoon. She responded that she assumed I would quit my job since I would no longer need to work. I was horrified and didn’t know what to say. I know you’re not marriage counselors, but any advice on how I can at least explain to her that working is important to me? — Ada J.T.: First question: Have you discussed this with your future husband? Second, did he think that you were going to quit your job? If not, then why do you need to discuss it with your mother-in-law? The two of you are planning your life together and that includes you feeling satisfied and successful in your career. If he is in agreement and you both are on track, then there’s nothing to worry about. If anything, you’re just going to have to get used to her complaining!