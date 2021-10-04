CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Wealthy mother-in-law expects daughter-in-law to quit job

ABQJournal
 5 days ago

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married soon to the love of my life. He’s an incredible guy. He also happens to come from an extremely wealthy family. I do not, and I’ve worked really hard in my career. Recently at a dinner with his mom, I mentioned that I was going for a promotion at work and was hoping it wouldn’t interfere with the honeymoon. She responded that she assumed I would quit my job since I would no longer need to work. I was horrified and didn’t know what to say. I know you’re not marriage counselors, but any advice on how I can at least explain to her that working is important to me? — Ada J.T.: First question: Have you discussed this with your future husband? Second, did he think that you were going to quit your job? If not, then why do you need to discuss it with your mother-in-law? The two of you are planning your life together and that includes you feeling satisfied and successful in your career. If he is in agreement and you both are on track, then there’s nothing to worry about. If anything, you’re just going to have to get used to her complaining!

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
romper.com

10 Things The Best MILs Do For Pregnant Daughters-In-Law During The Holidays

I hit the in-law jackpot and consider myself lucky that those frighteningly common horror stories of bickering mother and daughter-in-laws are foreign to me. My mother-in-law has always been insanely generous and kind to me... and as many women know, a little extra kindness goes a long way when you're pregnant and overly-emotional. If you're a mother-in-law yourself, spoil your daughter-in-law with these ten things all great mothers-in-law do for their pregnant daughters-in-law during the holidays. And if you're an expecting daughter-in-law... give your MIL a little *hint hint* by passing along this list. Or actually, make your partner do it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scranton Times

When your rich mother-in-law wants you to quit working

Dear J.T. & Dale: I’m getting married soon to the love of my life. He happens to come from an extremely wealthy family, but I do not. Recently at a dinner with his mom, I mentioned that I was going for a promotion at work and was hoping it wouldn’t interfere with the honeymoon. She responded that she assumed I would quit my job since I would no longer need to work. I was horrified and didn’t know what to say. I know you’re not marriage counselors, but any advice on how I can at least explain to her that working is important to me?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Thrive Global

6 Signs You Have A Toxic Daughter-In-Law

Just like toxic parents, toxic partners, toxic grandparents, and toxic in-laws exist, so do toxic daughters-in-law. No matter how nicely they are treated, they will always have their fangs out for others, especially their mother-in-law, and strike them whenever they are even a little bit angry. Anyone who has a toxic daughter-in-law will know what I mean by this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

“If I took COVID seriously, I wouldn’t be a single Dad at 23” | Mother Dies after Refusing Vaccine

A young unvaccinated couple was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few weeks before they were about to give birth. Their nurse in the ICU, Ashlee Schwartz, wanted to send them home with gifts for the baby, but the mother, Emily Robison, didn’t survive the infection, forcing her husband Eric to raise the baby alone. Schwartz stepped in to help Eric stock up on essential supplies during the difficult transition home.
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLA

More than 120,000 U.S. children had caregivers die during pandemic: Study

The number of U.S. children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic may be larger than previously estimated, and the toll has been far greater among Black and Hispanic Americans, a new study suggests. More than half the children who lost a primary caregiver during the pandemic belonged to those two racial groups, which make up about […]
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother In Law#Hbo
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxb.com

Father Takes Phone Call; Comes Back to Find 3 Children, Living Room Covered in Flour

A man was in charge of watching his three young kids, all under the age of two, when his sister called. So he left them alone to answer it. But only for a few minutes! Or so he says. Because when he returned, he found his kids and his entire living room completely covered in flour! He didn’t realize until it was too late. This is why you never turn your back on toddlers. Let alone three!
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Teenage girl took her own life after being given acne drug, inquest told

The parents of a 15-year-old girl who took her own life have told an inquest they believe her death was linked to an acne drug she had been taking.Annabel Wright had been prescribed the drug Roaccutane in 2018.Her mother, Helen Wright, told an inquest in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, that her daughter had shown no signs of depression and her death the following year “just didn’t make any sense”.Annabel saw her GP about her acne at the age of 12 and was later referred to a dermatologist at Harrogate District Hospital when she was 14.Mrs Wright said she raised the...
HEALTH
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy