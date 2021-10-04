CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LouCity’s hot start too much for United

 5 days ago

New Mexico United did not come away from Sunday’s nationally televised contest with points, but the visitors did put on an entertaining show. Host Louisville City netted two early goals and held off a strong second-half threat to take a 3-1 victory over United at Lynn Family Stadium on Sunday. The win clinched a USL Championship playoff berth for LouCity (15-5-7) and left NMU (10-9-7) tied with Rio Grande Valley for the Mountain Division’s final playoff spot.

