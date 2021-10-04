CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Bard Professor’s Book Gets First Netflix Trailer & it’s Unreal

By Nick
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A professor at Bard College's graphic novel is being turned into a series on Netflix and it looks absolutely amazing. You're not going to want to miss this. There have been several film and television projects shot in the Hudson Valley over the past few years. Just because a show or a movie wasn't filmed in the Hudson Valley doesn't mean it can't have roots here.

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Netflix's Idris Elba-Starrer The Harder They Fall Gets New Trailer

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming western, The Harder They Fall. The streaming service has also revealed the official synopsis for the movie. The synopsis for The Harder They Fall reads, “When outlaw Nat Love discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary, his right and left-hand men--hot-tempered Bill Pickett and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth--and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they are not a group that knows how to lose.” In The Harder They Fall, Nat Love, a former slave turned one of the most notorious cowboys in the Old West, is out for revenge against Rufus Buck. The trailer promises several stylish gunfights and action sequences.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the trailer for Dave Chappelle’s upcoming Netflix special

A new preview of Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special The Closer has been released. The Netflix original will be the actor and comedian’s sixth comedy special for streaming platform, and will be released on October 5. The upcoming special wraps up a body of work for Chappelle which includes The...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Cyrano’ trailer shows first footage of Best Actor contender Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage is a four-time Emmy Award winner, but the “Game of Thrones” star has perhaps his best role yet in “Cyrano.” The musical adaptation from Joe Wright reimagines the Edmond Rostand play with anachronistic original songs from Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National and stars Dinklage as the title character.  “Dinklage’s work is simply sublime, a performance that could net his first actor nomination from the Academy Awards,” Variety awards expert Clayton Davis wrote after the film’s Telluride debut. “Dinklage has never really given a performance like this, and it’s absolutely the best work the very talented actor has done...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Vikings: Valhalla release date and trailer: First look at Netflix’s spinoff

It’s been less than a year since Vikings concluded its six-season run on History, but fans won’t have to wait much longer before returning to the action-packed world. During Netflix’s Tudum event on Saturday, the streaming service revealed that Vikings: Valhalla, a new spinoff from Vikings creator Michael Hirst, The streaming service also shared the official Vikings: Valhalla trailer, and it provides a thrilling look at the new ensemble of warriors, explorers, and rulers determined to make their mark on the world.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Charles Dance
Person
Gwendoline Christie
thefocus.news

Netflix's Bad Sport, release date, trailer and plot details

Netflix is back again with another compelling sports documentary, as true crime and sport intersect in an upcoming six-parter. Here’s the release date for Netflix’s Bad Sport, as well as plot details, trailer and more. Bad Sport – plot details and more. Netflix is continuing its release of gripping sports...
NFL
classixphilly.com

Check Out The Trailer To Netflix’s Kanye West Documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

A few months ago Netflix revealed that a Kanye West documentary was on the way and now we’re finally getting our first look at the project and have gotten the title for the doc. Officially dubbed Jeen-Yuhs (“Genius” in case y’all were wondering), the trailer to the Yeezy documentary takes...
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

Sisters Turn Into Bitter Enemies in Netflix’s Arcane Trailer

Sisters Turn Into Bitter Enemies in Netflix’s Arcane Trailer. Netflix hopes to catch the gamers’ attention by bringing the League of Legends universe to the small screen in Arcane. At the recent Tudum event, the streaming platform revealed the trailer for the show based on one of the most popular games in the world. The story will follow the complicated history of Vi and Jinx before they become the notorious LoL champions. Hawkeye‘s Hailee Steinfeld is voicing the pink neon-colored hair character while Army of the Dead alum Ella Purnell is Jinx. Fans have been speculating about the relationship between these two characters since Jinx’s debut back in 2013. Even though it was later revealed that they share the same blood, there are still a few pending questions about their past. Hopefully, the upcoming show will bring some answers.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

First Teaser Trailer for Neil Gaiman's THE SANDMAN Netflix Series

A lot of fans have been wondering what to expect from Neil Gaiman’s live-action series adaptation of The Sandman. Well, the first teaser trailer is finally here, and I’m really interested to see what people think about what this series is going to deliver. The Lord of Dreams has been...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comic#Bard College#American#The Arts At Bard College#Pirate Radio
PC Gamer

Here's the trailer for Arcane, the League of Legends Netflix show

Netflix has released the official trailer for Arcane, the League of Legends animated series, bringing the world's biggest game to the world's biggest streaming service. Coming to Netflix this fall, Arcane will tell the origin stories of League of Legends characters Jinx and Vi alongside the stories of Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

The new trailer for Netflix’s The Sandman is a shot-for-shot recreation of the original.

Back in 2019, when we walked maskless, Netflix and Warner Bros. Television first announced they were adapting Sandman, Neil Gaiman’s sprawling comic book series about Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, and the powerful group of siblings known as the Endless, into a live-action TV series. Now, after a slow burn of casting announcements, the first trailer is finally here—and it’s almost a shot-for-shot recreation of the first issue of the comic.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Trailer, 2 First Look Clips & A Season 3 Announcement For Netflix’s Fantasy Series

Netflix releases a wide variety of series, ranging from drama to comedy. Their dips into fantasy and science fiction have had some success, but little near the likes of a “Game of Thrones.” They do have a show in its second season that somewhat approaches that level. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich‘s “The Witcher” returns for more high-budget, dramatic thrills in The Continent. This series sat at the top of Netflix’s throne in terms of viewership before falling. Hissrich’s series did not please everyone, but “The Witcher” has a second season to deepen its lore and keep building its fanbase.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix's 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 Releases First Look Trailer With Premiere Date at TUDUM

C'est si bon! Love is in the air thanks to the sophomore season of Emily in Paris arriving sooner than we realized! During Netflix's first-ever online global event, TUDUM, the romantic comedy revealed its Season 2 first look with a teaser trailer and premiere date. Looking to drop 10 new episodes of the Darren Star-created, award-nominated series in just a matter of time, Emily in Paris Season 2 will premiere Dec. 22, 2021.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Photos, and More

The Witcher Season 2 concluded production earlier in 2021 but we still have to wait until Christmastime to see what's going on with Geralt (Henry Cavill) and the crew. We did get a lot of new info on the new season, and the expanding Witcherverse with Netflix's WitcherCon in July, a digital festival full of sneak peeks and reveals to get fans ready for the upcoming season. We now know the premiere date and several other interesting tidbits about Season 2, but there's still so much more to learn.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix's first trailer for Cowboy Bebop looks pretty good, actually

The first trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Cowboy Bebop has been released, and it actually looks pretty rad. Unveiled at Netflix's first-ever global fan event – Tudum – the first teaser showed off John Cho, Daniella Pineda and Mustapha Shakir as Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine and Jet Black in action for the very first time.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

‘Cowboy Bebop’: Get Your First Look at the Opening Credits to Netflix’s Live Action Adaptation

Netflix had a special treat for Cowboy Bebop fans during their mega global fan event TUDUM: a first look at the live action series’ opening title sequence, scored by none other than the legendary Yoko Kanno. Fans of the original anime series know that Cowboy Bebop‘s opening credits were one of the most iconic parts of the show with Kanno’s brilliant jazz theme setting the tone for the genre-bending series. Now we have our first look at how Netflix’s upcoming live action adaption will reinvent those credits for a new generation.
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Enola Holmes 2’: Get Your First Look At Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Sequel

Now, where to begin? Enola Holmes has released the first look at its sequel coming soon to Netflix. If you missed Millie Bobby Brown as Enola and her big brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, the wait is finally over. While we don’t have much in the way of plot, trailers, or a premiere date, a sneak preview is better than nothing!
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

The biggest news and trailers from Netflix’s Tudum event

Netflix held its first Tudum event today, a three-hour livestream that featured, well, a lot of stuff. That means more than 70 series and 28 movies, which is more than anyone should have to keep track of. So we’ve curated the biggest announcements and best trailers right here, from a new look at Stranger Things and a whole lot of The Witcher, to premier dates for the likes of new seasons of Tiger King and Bridgerton.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Offers First Look at Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

As Netflix’s upcoming comic book series, The Sandman, wraps production on season 1, the streamer revealed a first look at the comic book adaptation. The teaser was released on Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum fan event. Based on the comic books by Neil Gaiman (American Gods), the ten-episode series is described...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Cobra Kai Season Four Trailer Revealed At Netflix’s TUDUM Event

Today Netflix held their global fan event TUDUM at which they unveiled a handful of new trailers and teases for some of the most popular shows on the streaming service. Among them was Cobra Kai which gave fans a new look at season four of the show. Back in August...
TV SERIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy