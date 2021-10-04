2021 WSOP Interview With Bracelet Winner Casino Employees Event #1
Lou interviews Jimmy Barnett, the first bracelet winner of the 2021 WSOP. Jimmy Barnett won the $500 Casino Employees Tournament. 419 players played for a prize pool of almost $176,000.
