CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

2021 WSOP Interview With Bracelet Winner Casino Employees Event #1

By PokerNews
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLou interviews Jimmy Barnett, the first bracelet winner of the 2021 WSOP. Jimmy Barnett won the $500 Casino Employees Tournament. 419 players played for a prize pool of almost $176,000. For further coverage of the WSOP, follow the links below:. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdo... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokernewsdotcom. Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pokernews.com... Twitter: https://twitter.com/PokerNews.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Jason Koon Finally wins 1st WSOP Bracelet + Today @ The WSOP: Day 9

Jason Koon - one of the biggest names in poker - secures his first (and definitely not his last) WSOP gold bracelet. More in the WSOP as we continue into day 9. You can find live reporting about all of today's events on PokerNews.com. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/2021-wsop/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdotcom/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokernewsdotcom.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

How to Enter the WSOP 2021 Freezeout Events

There's a host of differences in the 2021 World Series of Poker but one change that will please many poker players is the return of traditional freezeout tournaments. No longer is the Main Event the only pure freezeout at the WSOP as beginning October 6, every popular buy-in level from $500 to $5,000 will offer a true freezeout.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Getting To And From The Rio Hotel & Casino For The 2021 WSOP

In case you are making your way to the WSOP in Las Vegas for the first time this year, here are some tips on how to get to and from the Rio Hotel & Casino. You can find live reporting about all of today's events on PokerNews.com. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/2021-wsop/. Instagram:...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsop#Bracelet#Pokernews
chatsports.com

Caesars Palace Dealer Jimmy Barnett Crowned Casino Employees Champion

Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, World Series of Poker bracelet, Golden Nugget Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, World Series of Poker, Texas hold 'em. The 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Event #1: $500 Casino Employees No-Limit Hold’em attracted 419 entries, and after two full days of play, just one remained in Jimmy Barnett, a 36-year-old duel dealer and floor at Caesars Palace.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Win your own WSOP Bracelet from HOME on WSOP.com!

Erin Webster tells you how to win your own WSOP Bracelet from home! Take a chance and win a real WSOP bracelet every Sunday on WSOP.com now until November 21. You can find live reporting about all of today's events on PokerNews.com. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/2021-wsop/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdotcom/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokernewsdotcom. TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pokernews.com?lang=en.
HOBBIES
chatsports.com

Zamani Takes Down $5,300 NL Hold'em WSOP.com Online Bracelet Event

The first two off 11 WSOP online bracelet events crowned their champions on October 3, Martin "Bathroomline" Zamani and "NJ_AcesmarkA" being the last two players in their respective events. It was bracelet number two for Zamani, while NJ_AcesmarkA secured their first piece of poker jewelry. 2021 WSOP Live Reporting Hub.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wxxv25.com

Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort employee recognized by Global Gaming Business Magazine

Global Gaming Business Magazine announced the latest class of individuals to be named to the ‘emerging leaders of gaming 40 under 40’ and one of the winners represents the Mississippi Gulf Coast from the Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort. Gretchen Holzhauser, vice president of human resources, was nominated by a colleague...
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Interview With New GGPoker Ambassador Jason Koon @ 2021 WSOP

Lára from PokerNews talks to Jason Koon about his decision to join GGPoker and his new role assisting with site security and game integrity. For more coverage of the WSOP, powered by ClubGG see the links below:. Website: https://www.pokernews.com/tours/wsop/... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pokernewsdo... Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pokernewsdotcom. Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pokernews.com... Twitter: https://twitter.com/PokerNews.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

Connor Drinan Wins Second Bracelet in Event #5: $1,500 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better

Connor Drinan took down his second career WSOP gold bracelet and the $163,252 first-place prize Sunday night after defeating Travis Pearson heads-up in a back-and-forth battle in Event #5: $1,500 Omaha Hi/Lo 8 or Better. The 32-year-old poker professional remained humble in victory. “I just played my normal game and...
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Day 4: Cornell In Pole Position For First Bracelet

The 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) is only four days old yet it is producing some incredible action in Las Vegas, Nevada. October 3 saw three bracelets awarded, the $25,000 High Roller whittle its field down to only five hopefuls, and the star-studded $1,500 Dealers Choice progress to Day 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Day 3: Drinan On Course For His Second Bracelet

Day 3 of the 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, saw the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino full to bursting with four action-packed events taking place. Jesse Klein caused a major upset in Event #2: $25,000 H.O.R.S.E, defeating the likes of Phil Hellmuth and Benny...
LAS VEGAS, NV
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Dealer's Choice Event: What's Your Game?

It's day 5 at the 2021 World Series of Poker. Event #7 is the Dealers Choice Event where Lára caught up with some of the players, including mixed games pros Nathan Gamble & Adam Friedman, Dealer's Choice regular Craig Chait & Sportswriter/Commentator & Poker Player Norman Chad. She discovers what their favourite games and strategies are, what makes the event so unique, and why they think NLH players are missing out.
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Interview With Nathan Gamble On Dealers Choice Event

Two-time bracelet winner & mixed games specialist Nathan Gamble talks to Lára about his strategy for the Dealers Choice event. Nathan was chip leader heading into day 2 and subsequently made it all the way to the final table. He finished in 7th place for $9,768. For the full WSOP...
GAMBLING
chatsports.com

2021 WSOP Day 3 Recap: $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. Event #2

Erin Webster updates us on the $25,000 H.O.R.S.E. at the World Series of Poker 2021. Phil Hellmuth had a strong start at this years series, reaching the final table of this event. Sadly for Phil he bust in 6th place, and the eventual winner was Jesse Klein - claiming his first bracelet and $552,182 in prize money.
GAMBLING
dexerto.com

Nelk Boys’ SteveWillDoIt wipes gambling channel after accusations from Coffeezilla

YouTuber and Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt appears to have removed all videos from his gambling channel following accusations from fellow YouTuber Coffeezilla. On October 6, investigative YouTuber Coffeezilla released a video focused on SteveWillDoIt’s and gambling platform ROOBET. After a Twitter beef sparked Coffeezilla’s interest in how Steve funds his...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy