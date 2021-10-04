CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskers record third straight sweep in win over Michigan St.

By Hastings Tribune sports@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 5 days ago

LINCOLN — The No. 12 Nebraska volleyball team collected its third straight sweep in conference play Sunday afternoon, defeating Michigan State 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-20) at the Devaney Center. Now on a four-match win streak, the Huskers improve to 10-3 (4-0 Big Ten), while the Spartans drop to 8-5 (1-3). Madi Kubik paced the Huskers offensively for the fourth straight match, leading all players with 10 kills alongside eight digs and two blocks. Kayla Caffey finished with a match-high four blocks in addition to six kills, and Lexi Rodriguez anchored the Huskers’ defensive effort with a match-best 17 digs.

