CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Brian Laundrie’s father comes out to get mail in dead of night, ignores Fox News Digital reporter’s questions

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Laundrie’s father comes out to get mail in dead of night, ignores Fox News Digital reporter’s questions.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 59

Silly mee
5d ago

I betcha they probably regretting letting there son get away, and get a week ahead of law enforcement, as well I betcha they regretting not calling lar enforcement immediately and reporting Gabby missing immediately not calling her parents as well. I believe they guilty of knowing when he left , they might not know where he is now , because law enforcement are tracking all there calls, but they do know where he was heading

Reply(3)
19
Sharon Allison
4d ago

I've been in a simular sitatuation where I have turned my son into law enforcement 3 times when he was in his 20s an ran around with the wrong crowd. However, he never " murdered" anyone. He is now in his 50s and thanks me everyday for putting his life back on track. He is now a well educated man who has a wonderful family and owns 2 businesses. What if the wheels were turned and it was YOUR child that was killed, I guarantee you would want who ever harmed your them found an punished! So you just keep covering for them till THEY end up 6 foot under! It called TOUGH LOVE!!!

Reply(10)
27
*Earth*Angel*
5d ago

As a parent, I can understand why they did what they did if they did anything at all. No parent is just going to just hand over their kid to law enforcement so don't come on here lying and pretending like you would. Until you've been in this situation stop talking about what the parents did or didn't do. Too much speculation, no facts.

Reply(5)
13
Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Who is Christopher Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s father?

Christopher Laundrie, the father of Brian Laundrie, visited the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida Thursday to assist law enforcement in searching for his fugitive son. Laundrie spent about three and a half hours with police at the park before leaving. Brian, 23, remains a person of interest in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Of Night#Fox News Digital
Fox News

Brian Laundrie reportedly shared cryptic messages on Pinterest

Gabby Petito’s missing boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, apparently shared cryptic and foreboding images and messages on Pinterest – including one last month that read: "Don’t try to find me. I have finally escaped my ‘master’s’ wicked clutches," according to a report. The 23-year-old, who has been named a person of interest...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

Has Brian Laundrie Been Active on Spotify After He Was Reported Missing?

Why are followers of the Gabby Petito case finding Brian Laundrie's Spotify account activity suspicious? Petito's case has drawn national attention ever since she was initially reported missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie initially drew suspicion after returning home without Petito to North Port, Fla. in Petito's van on Sept. 1. Petito's boyfriend refused to speak with authorities about her whereabouts, even though he was the last person with her. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 14.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
deseret.com

Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit

Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
POLITICS
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Fox News

619K+
Followers
119K+
Post
543M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy