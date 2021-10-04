Brian Laundrie’s father comes out to get mail in dead of night, ignores Fox News Digital reporter’s questions
I betcha they probably regretting letting there son get away, and get a week ahead of law enforcement, as well I betcha they regretting not calling lar enforcement immediately and reporting Gabby missing immediately not calling her parents as well. I believe they guilty of knowing when he left , they might not know where he is now , because law enforcement are tracking all there calls, but they do know where he was heading
I've been in a simular sitatuation where I have turned my son into law enforcement 3 times when he was in his 20s an ran around with the wrong crowd. However, he never " murdered" anyone. He is now in his 50s and thanks me everyday for putting his life back on track. He is now a well educated man who has a wonderful family and owns 2 businesses. What if the wheels were turned and it was YOUR child that was killed, I guarantee you would want who ever harmed your them found an punished! So you just keep covering for them till THEY end up 6 foot under! It called TOUGH LOVE!!!
As a parent, I can understand why they did what they did if they did anything at all. No parent is just going to just hand over their kid to law enforcement so don't come on here lying and pretending like you would. Until you've been in this situation stop talking about what the parents did or didn't do. Too much speculation, no facts.
