Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager has heard nothing from president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto regarding his status for the 2022 season. The Seattle Mariners stunned the world by making it into the final day of the regular-season with a chance to clinch a playoff spot. Unfortunately, due to wins by the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on Sunday, the Mariners missed out on an AL Wild Card berth. With this, this could very well be the final year that Seager will wear a Mariners uniform. Or maybe not?

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO