Volkswagen Bosses & Labor Chief Want Big Changes At Wolfsburg Factory

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerbert Diess is worried. Why? Because the Volkswagen Group CEO sees Tesla and a host of Chinese car companies in the rear-view mirror and moving up fast. Last Thursday, he and Ralf Brandstätter, head of the Volkswagen brand, held a meeting with 120 senior managers at the company’s primary factory in Wolfsburg. Their message was clear — Volkswagen risks falling behind the competition unless it makes big changes in its manufacturing facilities. “We have great responsibility for this location,” Diess said. “We have to accept the new competition. We need the will to live and a jolt at this location.”

cleantechnica.com

