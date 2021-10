Season 19 episode 4 is going to have something in common with Monday’s episode 3: Both feature Gibbs on a bit of a journey. With that being said, episode 4 is going to send him very far from home — this is no ordinary road trip. “Great Wide Open” will put Mark Harmon and Sean Murray’s characters on the other side of the country, where the two of them hope to get answers once and for all on the serial killer that’s been important to this show ever since the end of last season. Based on some early suggestions from producers, it sounds like this is a four-episode arc and there could be questions aplenty about the future of Gibbs after the fact.

8 DAYS AGO