Orange Key tours must start telling the true Princeton narrative

Daily Princetonian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember standing in front of Nassau Hall as a mesmerized high school sophomore, hanging on to my tour guide’s every word as she highlighted the strong emphasis on undergraduate education, time-honored traditions, the tight-knit residential college system, and the many other unique opportunities that Princeton offers. It was a magical experience that had me falling head over heels for the Orange and Black.

