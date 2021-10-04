Orange Key tours must start telling the true Princeton narrative
I remember standing in front of Nassau Hall as a mesmerized high school sophomore, hanging on to my tour guide’s every word as she highlighted the strong emphasis on undergraduate education, time-honored traditions, the tight-knit residential college system, and the many other unique opportunities that Princeton offers. It was a magical experience that had me falling head over heels for the Orange and Black.www.dailyprincetonian.com
Comments / 0