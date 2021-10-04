CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore parliament to debate bill to tackle foreign interference

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s parliament is set on Monday to debate a proposed law to counter foreign interference that has sparked concerns from opposition parties, rights groups and experts about its broad scope and limits on judicial review. The small and open city-state says it is vulnerable to foreign meddling....

theedgemarkets.com

Singapore virus debate sowing rare disquiet in ruling party

The disquiet in the party reflects a broader debate within Singapore society about the pace of opening up, even as it boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates. (Sept 29): Senior members of Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party are concerned that mixed signals from the country’s virus task force are giving the appearance of divisions that could lead to rare infighting, people familiar with the situation said.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan affirmed the enduring friendship and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the maritime principles that are foundational to the region. Building on Vice President Harris’ visit in August, both sides discussed further cooperation on supply chain resilience, space cooperation, and climate change, and exchanged views on regional challenges, including Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister deepened cooperation between the two countries in regional capacity building. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing the 10-year partnership of the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program and emphasized climate change and environmental sustainability, with an understanding to include courses focused on these important topics each year.
The Drum

Singapore introduces new law to prevent foreign disinformation campaigns

Singapore has passed its foreign interference law that it said would prevent foreign individuals and groups from interfering in its politics. “Singapore is vulnerable to ‘hostile information campaigns’ carried out from overseas and through local proxies. The internet has created a powerful new medium for subversion,” said K Shanmugam, Singapore’s law and home affairs minister.
Eugene Tan
prweek.com

Singapore's new foreign-interference law could impact social media, publishers

Two years after it passed a contentious law to combat online misinformation, Singapore has enacted the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, which the government says is intended to curb foreign interference in politics. The law allows authorities to compel internet service providers and social-media platforms to reveal user information,...
investing.com

Indonesian parliament passes major tax overhaul bill

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's parliament on Thursday passed into law the government's proposals to overhaul tax regulations, deputy speaker Muhaimin Iskandar said, including raising the value added tax rate next year and scrapping a planned corporate tax cut. The law also brings in a 35% income tax for those earning...
Reuters

Support for Dutertes declines in Philippines election survey

MANILA (Reuters) - The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte remains the most popular prospect for next year’s presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, while her father slipped into second among contenders for the vice-presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who this month said she would not seek (here) higher office,...
Asbarez News

Opposition Demands Parliament Debate On Azerbaijani Road Blockade

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Opposition lawmakers continued to push on Tuesday for an urgent session of the Armenian parliament on serious disruptions in Armenia’s trade with neighboring Iran resulting from a roadblock set up by Azerbaijan last month. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem blocs demanded such a discussion immediately after Azerbaijani authorities...
AFP

Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

China on Friday condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".
go955.com

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, says president

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan does not seek military confrontation, but will do whatever it takes to defend its freedom, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, amid a rise in tensions with China that has sparked alarm around the world. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, reported close to...
go955.com

Hungary PM Orban flags further wage hikes ahead of 2022 election

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary will raise nurses’ salaries by 21% from January and plans to lift the monthly minimum wage to 200,000 forints ($644), Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Orban, who faces elections next year, said talks on the minimum wage hike were still underway. The...
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
Reuters

Philippines' Pacquiao sues influential evangelist over graft accusation

MANILA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Boxer Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday sued for libel an influential celebrity evangelist followed by millions of Filipinos, after he accused the eight-division world champion of embezzling funds intended for a $70 million sports complex. Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, a self-proclaimed "Owner of the Universe" and "Appointed...
NPR

Former White House Russia expert Fiona Hill warns the U.S. is on a path to autocracy

Russia expert Fiona Hill warns that American democracy is under attack — from within. In November 2019, Hill became one of the key witnesses at then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment hearing, where she condemned the false narrative that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in the 2016 election, and described the Trump administration's parallel policy channel in Ukraine to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden.
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
AFP

Philippine press freedom advocates hail Maria Ressa's Nobel Prize

Philippine journalists and rights activists said Friday the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa was a "triumph" for press freedom in one of the world's most dangerous countries for media workers. "It is... a triumph of a free and courageous press," said veteran rights activist Sister Mary John Mananzan on Facebook. 
