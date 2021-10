After a week of rumbles that the "Rolling in the Deep" icon was planning a musical comeback, the hit-maker took to Instagram to confirm that her return is imminent. She broke the news with a black and white video, which sees her loading a cassette into the player of a truck and then driving along a deserted road. As she chills in the driver's seat, a box of sheet music blows out the back window.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO