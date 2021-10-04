Singapore parliament to debate bill to tackle foreign interference

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan affirmed the enduring friendship and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the maritime principles that are foundational to the region. Building on Vice President Harris’ visit in August, both sides discussed further cooperation on supply chain resilience, space cooperation, and climate change, and exchanged views on regional challenges, including Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister deepened cooperation between the two countries in regional capacity building. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing the 10-year partnership of the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program and emphasized climate change and environmental sustainability, with an understanding to include courses focused on these important topics each year.

