Singapore parliament to debate bill to tackle foreign interference

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s parliament is set on Monday to debate a proposed law to counter foreign interference that has sparked concerns from opposition parties, rights groups and experts about its broad scope and limits on judicial review. The small and open city-state says it is vulnerable to foreign meddling....

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister Balakrishnan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Balakrishnan affirmed the enduring friendship and shared commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and the maritime principles that are foundational to the region. Building on Vice President Harris’ visit in August, both sides discussed further cooperation on supply chain resilience, space cooperation, and climate change, and exchanged views on regional challenges, including Burma. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister deepened cooperation between the two countries in regional capacity building. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding renewing the 10-year partnership of the U.S.-Singapore Third Country Training Program and emphasized climate change and environmental sustainability, with an understanding to include courses focused on these important topics each year.
WORLD
Reuters

Support for Dutertes declines in Philippines election survey

MANILA (Reuters) - The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte remains the most popular prospect for next year’s presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, while her father slipped into second among contenders for the vice-presidency. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who this month said she would not seek (here) higher office,...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Singapore virus debate sowing rare disquiet in ruling party

The disquiet in the party reflects a broader debate within Singapore society about the pace of opening up, even as it boasts one of the world’s highest vaccination rates. (Sept 29): Senior members of Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party are concerned that mixed signals from the country’s virus task force are giving the appearance of divisions that could lead to rare infighting, people familiar with the situation said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
prweek.com

Singapore's new foreign-interference law could impact social media, publishers

Two years after it passed a contentious law to combat online misinformation, Singapore has enacted the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act, or Fica, which the government says is intended to curb foreign interference in politics. The law allows authorities to compel internet service providers and social-media platforms to reveal user information,...
ASIA
The Drum

Singapore introduces new law to prevent foreign disinformation campaigns

Singapore has passed its foreign interference law that it said would prevent foreign individuals and groups from interfering in its politics. “Singapore is vulnerable to ‘hostile information campaigns’ carried out from overseas and through local proxies. The internet has created a powerful new medium for subversion,” said K Shanmugam, Singapore’s law and home affairs minister.
ASIA
AFP

Beijing slams French senators' visit to Taiwan

China on Friday condemned a visit by a group of French senators to Taiwan, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday said Richard made his comment "out of self-interest to undermine relations between China and France".
FOREIGN POLICY
Asbarez News

Opposition Demands Parliament Debate On Azerbaijani Road Blockade

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—Opposition lawmakers continued to push on Tuesday for an urgent session of the Armenian parliament on serious disruptions in Armenia’s trade with neighboring Iran resulting from a roadblock set up by Azerbaijan last month. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem blocs demanded such a discussion immediately after Azerbaijani authorities...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCY

Indonesian parliament passes major tax overhaul bill

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s parliament on Thursday passed into law the government’s proposals to overhaul tax regulations, deputy speaker Muhaimin Iskandar said, including raising the value added tax rate next year and scrapping a planned corporate tax cut. The law also brings in a 35% income tax for those earning...
INCOME TAX
pymnts.com

Crypto Bill Moves Back to Ukraine Parliament

Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky has returned a cryptocurrency bill to Parliament for revision, according to reports on Wednesday (Oct. 6) from The Block and CoinDesk. Under the bill approved by the Ukraine Parliament in September, a new regulatory body would be established to oversee cryptocurrency. Citing the expense of establishing such a regulatory body, Zelensky has instead recommended that the National Securities and Stock Market Commission — Ukraine’s version of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — handle the oversight.
CURRENCIES
kdal610.com

Doping-North Korea, Thailand, Indonesia ruled non-compliant by WADA

(Reuters) – North Korea, Thailand and Indonesia were declared non-compliant by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) on Thursday, making them ineligible to be awarded the right to host regional, continental or world championships during the suspension. Representatives of the three countries will also be ineligible to sit as members of...
ASIA
Voice of America

Why China Sends Warplanes Into Taiwan’s Airspace But Doesn’t Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — University student Feng Hao of Taiwan and his parents worry increasingly of an attack from mainland China, just 60 kilometers from their island. The number of Chinese military planes flown through a corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone surged to 125 in the first days of October.
MILITARY
kdal610.com

Poland will continue to respect EU law, foreign ministry says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will continue to respect European Union law, its foreign ministry said on Saturday, after the country’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with Poland’s constitution. The ruling plunged the European Union into an existential crisis on Friday and raised the possibility of...
POLITICS
AFP

Duterte nemesis and drug-war critic bids for Philippine president

Philippines Vice President Leni Robredo, an arch-rival of President Rodrigo Duterte and staunch critic of his deadly drug war, said Thursday she will run for the top job, becoming the leading opposition candidate in a crowded election field. Most of the top candidates have supported the drug war, which is being investigated by the International Criminal Court as a possible crime against humanity.
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Australian PM calls for solidarity with Taiwan

Australia’s former prime minister has accused China of being a bully and expressed enthusiastic support for Taiwan while visiting the democratically ruled island. “Nothing is more pressing right now than solidarity with Taiwan," former Prime Minister Tony Abbott told a conference Friday in Taiwan. China’s government has been seeking to isolate Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory. It has stepped up military harassment of the island by flying fighter jets towards Taiwan, with a particularly large demonstration of force starting last Friday and continuing into this week.Abbott’s comments were to a conference organized by a think-tank...
POLITICS
The Independent

Republican accuses pro-Israel group of ‘foreign interference in our elections’ after Iron Dome criticism

A Republican lawmaker has accused a pro-Israel group of “foreign interference in our elections” after it denounced him for not backing Iron Dome.Congressman Thomas Massie attacked the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) after it criticised him on social media.An AIPAC Facebook advert read: “Efforts to cut, add conditions, or restrict America’s strong, bipartisan commitment to Israel will only harm America’s national interests,” next to a picture of Mr Massie.“When Israel faced rocket attacks, Thomas Massie voted against Iron Dome,” the caption added.The Kentucky congressman was the only Republican to vote against a $1bn bill to fund Israel’s defence...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Poland defends EU membership amid backlash over ruling

Poland's government on Friday insisted it wanted the country to stay in the European Union as it faced a growing backlash against a court ruling that analysts said could lead to "Polexit". German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Poland must "fully and completely" implement EU law, while France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune called the ruling an "attack against the EU". European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was "deeply concerned" and vowed that the EU would "uphold the founding principles of our Union's legal order". Poland's Constitutional Court on Thursday challenged the primacy of EU law over Polish law by declaring several articles in the EU treaties "incompatible" with the country's constitution.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

China says protecting nature a ‘priority’ ahead of U.N. biodiversity talks

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China will make the protection of nature a priority and crack down on damage to habitats, the government said in a policy paper days before it hosts talks aimed at drawing up a new global biodiversity treaty. China has acknowledged that decades of industrial development and rapid...
CHINA

