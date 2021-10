Following a nearly three-year hiatus, Baltimore singer and guitarist Snail Mail has returned with the lead single for her upcoming sophomore album, Valentine. The 22-year-old musician, whose real name is Lindsey Jordan, won the hearts of the indie rock community with her debut album, Lush, in 2018. Since then, Jordan has been writing new music, weathering the throes of heartbreak and navigating the strange phenomenon of entering adulthood on the stage.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO