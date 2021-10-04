CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally Yates to investigate sexual abuse in women's soccer league

By Sarah Polus
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
U.S. Soccer has hired former acting Attorney General Sally Yates to launch an independent investigation into claims circulating against women's professional soccer coaches.

In an announcement posted to Twitter on Sunday, the organization wrote that Yates would look into allegations of "abusive behavior and sexual misconduct."

"U.S. Soccer takes seriously its responsibility to vigorously investigate the abhorrent conduct reported, gain a full and frank understanding of the factors that allowed it to happen and take meaningful steps to prevent this from happening in the future," the statement reads.

Yates will immediately begin digging into the allegations and will be given "full autonomy" to all resources.

"U.S. Soccer remains committed to sharing the results of the investigation when it concludes," the announcement adds.

The statement followed a previous announcement on Sunday from the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) that it has enlisted law firm Covington & Burling to investigate claims brought against male coaches, notes Axios.

NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned on Friday after claims against male coaches came to light on Thursday. A tweet from the league announcing her exit did not provide additional details.

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, is also running its own investigation into the allegations.

The Athletic reported earlier this week that North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley had sexually coerced players since 2010. He's been accused of asking two players to kiss in front of him so that players did not have to do a rigorous workout and sending unsolicited sexual messages.

In response to the allegations, Riley told The Athletic, “I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players.”

Riley was fired on Thursday after the allegations came to light. Also this week, Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired after The Washington Post published an article revealing that Burke verbally and emotionally abused players.

