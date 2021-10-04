Junction City High School teacher chosen as ACTE Teacher of the Year finalist
The Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) on Wednesday announced Junction City High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor Laura Miller as the 2021 ACTE Region V Teacher of the Year. This award recognizes the finest career and technical education (CTE) teachers at the middle and secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students, and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.www.junctioncityunion.com
Comments / 0