Junction City, KS

Junction City High School teacher chosen as ACTE Teacher of the Year finalist

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) on Wednesday announced Junction City High School agriculture science teacher and FFA advisor Laura Miller as the 2021 ACTE Region V Teacher of the Year. This award recognizes the finest career and technical education (CTE) teachers at the middle and secondary school level who have demonstrated innovation in the classroom, commitment to their students, and dedication to the improvement of CTE in their institutions and communities.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
State
Kansas State
Junction City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
#City High#Junction City High School#Ffa

