Student profile: Passion for patients led former EMT Demetrius Jenkins to nursing

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past eight years, Demetrius Jenkins has served Washtenaw County as an emergency medical technician while contemplating and researching possible next career steps. “I knew for me, (emergency medical services) was not the end-goal,” said the first-semester nursing student at Washtenaw Community College. “With the guidance of my nurse friends and my passion for working with patients, nursing was the next step.”

County
Washtenaw County, MI
