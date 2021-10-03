CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

#1 Field Hockey Downs #6 Amherst 3-1

middlebury.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team (10-0, 5-0) extended its home win streak to 41 on Sunday, defeating #6 Amherst 3-1. The Panthers are now the only NESCAC team with an unblemished record and are sporting an 18-game win-streak. Middlebury will complete its regular season home-game schedule next weekend when it hosts Bates on Saturday at noon, before celebrating senior day on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. meeting against #3 Tufts. The Mammoths (7-2, 3-2) travel to Wesleyan Saturday for an 11:00 a.m. start.

athletics.middlebury.edu

