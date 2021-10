37% - 1 (not confident in the slightest) 4% - 9 (very, very, VERY confident) The biggest change was the number in the bottom group. That had been sitting at a clear majority since the beginning of June, and was at 57% when we checked in at the start of August. The drop to 37% in a month does seem quite significant. No particular destination for them: 2, 3 and 5 all went up by 3-4%, and we also say the return of some brave souls to the upper section of the poll. On August 1, only two people went above five, but on September 1, eleven were to be found there. All told, the average went up from 1.87 to 2.70.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO