Oklahoma State’s defense came up big when they had to on Saturday night against Baylor.

Three times Spencer Sanders was intercepted and three times the OSU defense forced a punt by the Bears after three-and-out possessions.

OSU enters their off week 5-and-0 for the first time since 2015, then visit Texas on October 16.

