Photos: Fans cheering for — and against — Brady’s return to Gillette

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the attention of the football world focused on Tom Brady's upcoming return to Gillette Stadium, the quarterback is seizing the opportunity to launch a new business venture. This week the 44-year-old quarterback is announcing plans to launch a new eponymous apparel brand, Brady. It's not his...
Longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski will be back at Gillette Stadium this upcoming Sunday. The two former Patriots are members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs. They will play against the Patriot in a game that starts at 8:20 p.m. and will air on NBC.
It's been 18 months since Tom Brady decided to leave New England and sign with Tampa Bay. The quarterback will return to Gillette Stadium Sunday night when his Bucs take on the Patriots and the 44-year-old spoke about it on the SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.”
The football fight of the century is next week in Foxborough -- Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick -- a clash of legends of the fall. It's no secret that Brady and Belichick jockeyed for top billing on the marquee of the Patriots Dynasty. But what was always a theoretical competition will for the first time be an actual one on an NFL field.
Tom Brady's return to New England to play against the Patriots for the first time since he left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last year is one of the most-anticipated regular season games in Boston sports history. Sunday night's Week 4 matchup will be full of...
FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An angry New England Patriots fan bought a billboard down the road from Gillette Stadium to troll head coach Bill Belichick. The billboard popped up just days before the anticipated match-up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Tom Brady will make his return to Foxboro. It...
The great Fitzy wandered into the Gillette Stadium parking lot this past week to ask tailgating Pats fans on what message they had for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as they return to New England this Sunday night. The dynamic duo led the Patriots to glory, so the emotions are running high as our guys, now our enemy, come back to the place where it all happened.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — All eyes will be on Gillette Stadium this weekend asTom Brady returns to Foxborough to face off against the New England Patriots, and area businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic are hoping the event will be a "touchdown" regardless of the game's result. "I'll be expecting...
(0:00) The third hour opens up with the guys discussing what to expect from Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium on Sunday. (12:22) The callers weigh in on all the stuff the guys have hit on through the show. (23:35) Where did things end between Brady and the Patriots?
FOXBORO (CBS) – Sunday’s showdown between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots is the most-anticipated matchup of the season. And the proof is in the ticket prices.
Resale ticket agencies such as Ace Ticket show the cost of admission to see New England take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranges from $337 to just over $4,500 a seat.
StubHub said Sunday’s tilt is the No. 1 in-demand NFL game of the season, outselling the next highest-selling matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs by 20% in ticket sales.
The get-in price for tickets bought through StubHub is $275, with an average ticket price...
(WJAR) — Tom Brady is making his return to Gillette Stadium Sunday and while the anticipation is building up for New England fans, nearby businesses are taking the opportunity to make a little more money. "We usually close at 8 We're staying open for the Patriot's game," said George Pantos,...
What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. There may be no regular season clash more highly-anticipated than this upcoming Sunday’s. Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time as an opponent as the New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots are...
Bill Belichick has his idea of what needs to be accomplished on Sunday — “We’re going to focus on the game here,” he said — and WROR radio host Lauren Beckham Falcone has hers. “The Tampa Bay game is a high school reunion when your boyfriend dumped you,” she said....
This is not the first time a carriage issue with YouTube TV has forced Boston sports fans to find alternative ways to watch their teams. If YouTube TV’s latest carriage dispute isn’t resolved by Thursday, subscribers to the streaming service will have to find another way to watch the most anticipated NFL game in years.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady has set another National Football League record, this time against his former team of 20 seasons, the New England Patriots. Brady, who now plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, needed just 68 passing yards to surpass the recently-retired Drew Brees (80,358) as the NFL's all-time passing leader.
There’s a lot of ways for Patriots fans to show how split their loyalties are heading into the weekend of Tom Brady’s return to New England. Few are more on the nose than a jersey that’s half Tampa Bay, half New England, all Brady. HD Rothman was born and raised...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A drink on the menu at Smug Brewing Company in Pawtucket, Rhode Island is gaining a lot of popularity these days, and not because of its good taste. "Yeah that hurts a lot, says Co-owner Robert DeRosa. "Its like watching your ex go out with a more successful person."
Comments / 0