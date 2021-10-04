CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Fans cheering for — and against — Brady’s return to Gillette

By mia.mccarthy
 5 days ago

"Welcome home Tom."

Amanda (left) and Andrew McCamy from Texas took a selfie outside the stadium before the game. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Tom Brady is back at Gillette Stadium.

With some fans rooting for Brady, and others rooting for the Patriots, the quarterback’s return was met with a mixture of cheers, honorary videos, and a decent amount of booing.

Here is what we’ve seen so far:

Fans cheer and take pictures of Tom Brady as he runs onto the field of Gillette Stadium prior to the game. Credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Dueling signs for Mac Jones and Tom Brady. Credit: AP Photo/Elise Amendola
Two fans pose for a selfie wearing Bucs and Pats Brady jerseys. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff – Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Two fans wear the combined Buccaneer and Patriots jerseys of Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
A young fan holds a “Thanks T. Brady” sign outside Gillette Stadium. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
Two Patriots fans hang a welcome banner at their tailgate for Brady. Credit: Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
A pair of sisters wear Brady jerseys, one from New England and one from Tampa. Credit: AP Photo/Barry Wilner
Fans cheer for Brady at Gillette Stadium during pre-game warmups. Credit: Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots fans held up signs and chose to support their home team over the GOAT during the game. Credit: Jim Davis/Globe Staff

