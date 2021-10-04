New World Players Are Getting Around Fast Travel Restrictions By Dying
Fast travel in New World can be a bit of a pest, and for players without a lot of Azoth, it can be downright frustrating. Fortunately, some players have found a loophole around that cost: by allowing their character to be killed instead! When a player dies in the game, New World allows them to restart at their inn, camp, or at the nearest town. Reddit user DinoFistFight posted the strategy on the game's subreddit, and it seems they aren't the only one using this method to move around quicker. It's a smart way to circumvent the necessary Azoth!comicbook.com
